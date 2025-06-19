Hindustan Zinc’s expansion plan fails to impress as near-term growth stalls

HZL would also set up a plant to increase the recovery of silver from waste, expected to increase to 830 tonnes per annum (tpa) from current 800 tpa. After the second phase, total metals refining capacity (zinc plus lead) would go up to 2 mtpa with silver production capacity increasing substantially to 1,500 tpa. The cost of setting up the smelter is projected to be lower than the global average and would help the company achieve cost of production of $1,000 per tonne, marginally lower than current $1,025-1,050.