Hindustan Zinc: Firm realisations cushion Q1 performance despite covid impact

The cost of production, however, saw a steep surge with prices of coal, diesel and other commodities rising sharply. Zinc production cost surged 5% year-on-year to $1070 a tonne (up 13% sequentially). In rupee terms, it stood at ₹78,952 a tonne, up 3% year-on-year and 14% sequentially. Since the management is targeting a cost below $1,000 a tonne in FY22, the cost trajectory moving forward will be watched. Management said it is working on efficiencies at power plants and other measures to keep costs at desired levels. Ebitda declined 8% sequentially to ₹3558 crore.