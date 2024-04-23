Markets
Hindustan Zinc needs strong prices to show its mettle in FY25
Summary
- Continued strength in demand and a potential upturn in zinc prices could help the company reap rich rewards, with Nuvama Institutional Equities expecting Ebitda to increase by 20% in FY25 and FY26.
Hindustan Zinc Ltd’s (HZL) revenue fell by 11% year-on-year to ₹7,550 crore in the March quarter (Q4FY24) thanks to lower realizations and subdued volume growth. The decline in Ebitda was steeper at 14%.
