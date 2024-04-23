Hindustan Zinc needs strong prices to show its mettle in FY25

HZL produces three metals, zinc, lead and silver. Its profits rely most heavily on zinc, which contributed almost two-thirds of revenue in Q4FY24. A fall of nearly 25% in average zinc prices to about $2,500 a tonne in FY24 took a toll on HZL, causing Ebitda to drop 22%. While zinc prices were a drag, the company reduced its cost of production by 11% year-on-year in FY24, helped by production of better grades, higher availability of low-cost coal, and softer commodity prices. Still, Ebitda margin contracted to 47% in FY24 from 51% in FY23.