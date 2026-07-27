Hindustan Zinc's operating revenue surged 77% year-on-year to ₹13,747 crore in the June quarter (Q1FY27). Ebitda more than doubled to ₹8,074 crore—its highest ever. But the stock declined marginally post results, taking the loss to 12% so far in 2026. What gives?
Why Hindustan Zinc may find it tough to repeat blockbuster Q1
SummaryIf commodity prices normalize faster than expected, earnings could moderate even if the company's operations continue to perform well.
Hindustan Zinc's operating revenue surged 77% year-on-year to ₹13,747 crore in the June quarter (Q1FY27). Ebitda more than doubled to ₹8,074 crore—its highest ever. But the stock declined marginally post results, taking the loss to 12% so far in 2026. What gives?
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More