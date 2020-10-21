Hindustan Zinc’s dividend pay-out keeps Vedanta shareholders' hopes alive

Hindustan Zinc Ltd’s (HZL) second-quarter numbers suggest that the metal cycle is improving. The firm’s high dividend payout of ₹21.30 per share should keep its shareholders in high spirits. At its current price, the yield works out to about 9.3%, which is quite decent. The HZL stock moved up about 2.5% on Wednesday.

HZL shareholders have been looking forward to the dividend pay-outs. The firm’s dividend of ₹16.5 per share in May now takes the total dividend payout higher. Vedanta Ltd holds about 65% stake in HZL and its shareholders will also be looking forward to the dividend being passed on.

“Both are interim dividends and not special dividends implying that parent Vedanta Ltd should redistribute them as per its dividend distribution policy," said Emkay Global Financial Services in a note to clients. That should provide some consolation to Vedanta’s shareholders after the delisting failure recently.

Nevertheless, HZL’s Q2 revenue growth was in sync with what the Street pencilled in. Revenues grew by about 25% year-on-year, which showed a good recovery from the 20% y-o-y drop in Q1.

A good thing is that zinc demand is now back to pre-covid levels, while global demand is also improving. In fact, Zinc prices have rallied about 36% from the bottom in the international market. Zinc prices are likely to remain upbeat as zinc output has been weak while global inventories are low. The rise in Chinese demand is also likely to keep prices buoyant for now, unless of course, zinc supply increases in the coming quarters.

Besides, the company may be able to sustain the cost savings of Q1. “However, it has refrained from lowering its cost guidance for H2FY21 as it expects higher mine development expenses to prepare the mines for further volume growth and it also expects to encounter ore bodies with lesser silver content in H2FY21," noted analysts at Emkay.

HZL’s capacity expansion at about ₹10,000 crore cost would entail leveraging its balance sheet. While the expansion could fuel volume growth post FY23, debt would begin to inch up for the company.

However, the high cash generation should be comfortable in servicing the debt. Analysts also note that the dividend yield of about 9-10% may act as a support for valuations, which is at about 13.5 times FY21 earnings. Of course, the Street will be eyeing Vedanta’s dividend payout as well to improve the overall valuations of the group. “Promoter Vedanta Ltd pledging part of its shareholding in HZL is an additional overhang on the stock," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd in a client note

