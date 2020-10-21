Hindustan Zinc’s dividend pay-out keeps Vedanta shareholders' hopes alive

However, the high cash generation should be comfortable in servicing the debt. Analysts also note that the dividend yield of about 9-10% may act as a support for valuations, which is at about 13.5 times FY21 earnings. Of course, the Street will be eyeing Vedanta’s dividend payout as well to improve the overall valuations of the group. “Promoter Vedanta Ltd pledging part of its shareholding in HZL is an additional overhang on the stock," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd in a client note