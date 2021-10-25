Hindustan Zinc sees firm metal prices despite rising cost of production

However, the company’s COP is still among the lowest compared with global peers. Analysts at JM Financial said they “remain positive on HZL given its presence in the lower end of the global cost curve facilitated by high-grade captive mines sufficient to meet requirements for decades, 100% captive power plants, the sizeable scale of 1.2 million tonnes, diversified revenue stream with increasing contribution from silver sales and strong balance sheet / high dividend payout: The strong dividend payout has always attracted the investors' attention. Meanwhile, firm base metal price outlook and volume growth are to support the earnings even if COP is on the rise.

