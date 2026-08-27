Hindustan Zinc rises on commodity tailwinds, but for how long?

Hindustan Zinc’s stock jumped almost 6% on Wednesday, taking its 2026 return into positive territory at almost 3%. The rally came on two triggers. First, Jefferies India raised its target price to ₹750 from ₹660, citing a better outlook for zinc and silver. Second, reports cited that DIPAM is not looking at a government-led stake sale in Hindustan Zinc at present. This eased speculation after Hindustan Copper’s recent offer-for-sale (OFS).