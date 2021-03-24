Subscribe
Hiring and wage outlook improves for  Indian  IT sector  after  10-year  lull

Hiring and wage outlook improves for  Indian  IT sector  after  10-year  lull

Photo: Mint
2 min read . 10:56 PM IST Harsha Jethmalani

  • The work-from-anywhere model has led to lower dependence on subcontractors
  • Net hiring by India’s top five offshoring IT firms had peaked in the financial year 2012

The covid-19 has given a boost to the trend of offshoring. The management of leading IT services companies indicate a higher share of offshore work in newly-bagged deals.

At a recent IT forum, the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) management said there has been an uptick in offshore delivery. The work-from-anywhere model has led to higher offshoring, besides lowering the dependence on subcontractors. Analysts say this bodes well for the sector’s hiring outlook.

