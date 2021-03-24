Hiring and wage outlook improves for  Indian  IT sector  after  10-year  lull

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The work-from-anywhere model has led to lower dependence on subcontractors
Net hiring by India’s top five offshoring IT firms had peaked in the financial year 2012
The covid-19 has given a boost to the trend of offshoring. The management of leading IT services companies indicate a higher share of offshore work in newly-bagged deals.
At a recent IT forum, the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) management said there has been an uptick in offshore delivery. The work-from-anywhere model has led to higher offshoring, besides lowering the dependence on subcontractors. Analysts say this bodes well for the sector’s hiring outlook.