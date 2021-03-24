Hiring and wage outlook improves for  Indian  IT sector  after  10-year  lull

At a recent IT forum, the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) management said there has been an uptick in offshore delivery. The work-from-anywhere model has led to higher offshoring, besides lowering the dependence on subcontractors. Analysts say this bodes well for the sector’s hiring outlook.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in