Hit by covid-19, retail sector sees  a  painful second  quarter

Indian retailers went through a painful June quarter owing to the pronounced impact of the covid-led lockdown. With the gradual lifting ofc, the September quarter has brought in some respite.

Those selling inner-wear saw better recovery, said analysts. “The recovery pack was led by inner-wear, followed by grocery, QSR (quick-service restaurants), jewellery and apparel retail," said Edelweiss Securities Ltd analysts in a report on 20 November.

Page Industries Ltd, which sells inner-wear and athleisure products, saw its revenue drop curtailed to just 4.5% year-on-year for the September quarter from nearly 66% fall in the June quarter. “Players like Page with greater reliance on general trade or multi-brand outlet stores, especially in neighbourhood areas, saw much better recovery," IIFL Securities Ltd’s analysts said in a report.

“It is to be noted that Page has lagged peers Rupa, Lux and Dollar (which have registered 5-9% sales growth in Q2 v/s 4.5% decline for Page), on account of higher metro sales contribution."

Recovery for other apparel retailers was slow, partly due to the comparatively higher discretionary nature of the products, besides lower footfall. Even so, Trent Ltd and V-Mart Retail Ltd saw better revival compared to Shoppers Stop Ltd and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.

As it turns out, shares of Shoppers Stop and ABFRL are 57% and 43% away from their respective pre-covid highs seen in early 2020.

For the footwear category, Relaxo Footwears Ltd (revenues down 7% year-on-year) has done better than Bata India Ltd (revenues down 49% year-on-year). According to IIFL, this is on account of stronger demand for open footwear brands over closed footwear, such as formal or casual shoes and school footwear, which continue to be impacted given the increased time spent at home by consumers.

In general, analysts are satisfied with the recovery seen in Avenue Supermarts Ltd and Reliance Retail.

Going ahead, the good news is that the festive season holds promise for the December quarter for retailers, especially those catering to discretionary products. As consumers feel slightly more confident, one can expect sales to improve further. “Key monitorable in the immediate will be sustenance of demand post the festive season," said Edelweiss.

