Hit by covid-19, retail sector sees  a  painful second  quarter

For the footwear category, Relaxo Footwears Ltd (revenues down 7% year-on-year) has done better than Bata India Ltd (revenues down 49% year-on-year). According to IIFL, this is on account of stronger demand for open footwear brands over closed footwear, such as formal or casual shoes and school footwear, which continue to be impacted given the increased time spent at home by consumers.