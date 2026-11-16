Hitachi Energy’s growth outlook powers rally. Have valuations run ahead?

Shares of Hitachi Energy India surged over 10% on Friday, after the company reported another quarter of strong revenue growth and order inflows. Plus, management commentary on growth outlook was upbeat. Revenue rose 64% year-on-year (y-o-y) to almost ₹3,000 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY27), aided by strong execution. This follows 69% revenue growth in Q1. However, Ebitda, excluding foreign exchange impact, grew at a slower 55% to ₹462 crore, impacted by higher material costs and an adverse product mix. In Q1, Ebitda growth was far higher at 158%, aided by improved operating leverage and a favourable base.