Hitachi Energy’s growth outlook powers rally. Have valuations run ahead?

Shares of Hitachi Energy India surged over 10% on Friday, after the company reported another quarter of strong revenue growth and order inflows. Plus, management commentary on growth outlook was upbeat. Revenue rose 64% year-on-year (y-o-y) to almost ₹3,000 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY27), aided by strong execution. This follows 69% revenue growth in Q1. However, Ebitda, excluding foreign exchange impact, grew at a slower 55% to ₹462 crore, impacted by higher material costs and an adverse product mix. In Q1, Ebitda growth was far higher at 158%, aided by improved operating leverage and a favourable base.
Shares of Hitachi Energy India surged over 10% on Friday, after the company reported another quarter of strong revenue growth and order inflows. Plus, management commentary on growth outlook was upbeat. Revenue rose 64% year-on-year (y-o-y) to almost ₹3,000 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY27), aided by strong execution. This follows 69% revenue growth in Q1. However, Ebitda, excluding foreign exchange impact, grew at a slower 55% to ₹462 crore, impacted by higher material costs and an adverse product mix. In Q1, Ebitda growth was far higher at 158%, aided by improved operating leverage and a favourable base.
Hitachi’s investors can expect near-term revenue growth to sustain, aided by a ramp-up in the execution of high-voltage direct current (HVDC) projects and higher revenue recognition from these orders.
Beyond the near term, growth should be supported by continued investments in transmission infrastructure and rising demand from emerging segments such as data centres and battery energy storage systems (BESS). Management indicated on the Q2 earnings call that four to five HVDC projects could be awarded over the next 12–24 months. Amid robust demand, management sees business visibility extending at least to 2035.
Rising share of exports and services, along with improved operating leverage, should support profitability. Hitachi’s Ebitda margin stood at 16.1% and 15.4% in H1FY27 and FY26, respectively. “We believe 30%+ revenue growth continuing should see operating leverage-linked margin expansion of 760 basis points (bps) over FY26-29 to 23%,” noted Jefferies India. The brokerage projects Hitachi’s earnings per share to grow at a 54% compound annual growth rate over this period.
Margins to be key
Investors will closely watch how margin recovery pans out, especially since the 15.4% margin in Q2FY27 missed estimates. Higher input costs and HVDC project execution could weigh on the gross margin profile in the near term. Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects operating leverage and a higher share of exports and services to offset lower gross margin in HVDC projects. The brokerage is factoring in an Ebitda margin of 16.9%, 18.0%, and 18.5% over FY27, FY28, and FY29.
Export orders rose 41% y-o-y in Q2, contributing 25-30% of Hitachi’s total order inflow. These orders typically fetch 300-400 bps higher margins than domestic orders. The services business order inflow grew 77%, accounting for around 7% of total inflows, while railways, metro, and renewables saw some moderation. Thus, total inflow in Q2 jumped 86% y-o-y to ₹4,100 crore, taking the order backlog to ₹33,300 crore, or around 3.2 times trailing twelve months revenue.
Hitachi has also introduced a pre-engineered grid-to-rack solution to shorten data centre execution timelines. To address the growing market opportunity, Hitachi is undertaking capital expenditure of ₹4,000 crore to enhance capacity across its product portfolio. This includes a ₹2,000 crore greenfield facility for large transformers at Karjan in Gujarat. Most of these projects are expected to be completed by 2028, with a focus on technology localization.
However, valuation may have entered an overheated zone. Hitachi’s shares have gained a whopping 73% so far in 2026, and trade at 91 times estimated FY27 earnings, as per Bloomberg. An increase in competitive intensity due to industry-wide capacity expansion, or a delay in HVDC order execution, could lead to higher costs and margin erosion, acting as a dampener for the stock.