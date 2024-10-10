Hitachi is high on energy, but valuation is low on comfort

Hitachi Energy India Ltd’s shares are up 14% this week, lifting the gains for 2024 so far to as much as 200%. Now, notwithstanding the growth outlook for capital goods companies, retail investors must note that multinational companies such as Siemens, ABB India and Hitachi will always remain expensive given they have low floating stock as promoter stakes in all three companies is 75% and institutional holding at more than 10%. Hitachi’s shares trade at nearly 100x estimated earnings for FY26, as per Bloomberg.