"We believe that these assets (Ambuja and ACC) will command significant premium given the quality of brands, country-wide reach and large capacities. At current valuation, we do not see too much upside for Ambuja, but in case of corporate action taking place, aggressive bidding and possible aggressive growth over the next 10 years will make this company attractive again," analysts at Nirmal Bang Institutional Securities said.

