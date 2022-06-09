Stocks of home décor companies fall into a dull spot

Further, souring investors’ sentiment towards the mid-cap and small-cap segments after the recent market carnage has also kept home décor stocks under pressure. “The correction that we have seen in stocks of tile and pipe makers was bound to happen because the overall market mood is downbeat. In such times, mid-caps tend to fall more," said Archana Gude, lead midcap analyst, IDBI Capital Markets and Securities. The earnings performance in Q1FY23 is expected to remain subdued for tile and pipe makers, Gude said. So, she has trimmed the operating margin estimates for companies in these sectors by 100-300 basis points for FY23. “While the long-term growth outlook for these sectors is positive, stocks will see a gradual improvement from current levels," Gude said.