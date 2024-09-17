Tepid demand, high competition puts home decor firms in a tough spot | Stock Market News

Markets
Tepid demand, high competition puts home decor firms in tough spot
Summary
- The home decor sector is facing challenges with demand muted. But stocks in the sector have benefited from the upbeat sentiment in midcap stocks. Will the party last?
The home decor sector is not in its top form. General election, heatwaves and volatility in raw material prices hit demand for building material products leading to a muted start to FY25.
