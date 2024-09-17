“Channel partners (dealers) are currently working with low levels of inventory in anticipation of further PVC price fall. However, with anti-dumping duty likely to get imposed and demand expected to revive in H2FY25E, dealers are likely to resume stocking inventory from the end of September 2024," said Yes Securities report dated 11 September. It further added that plumbing demand has been sluggish since the commencement of FY25, and demand from the infrastructure segment has been muted since the election.