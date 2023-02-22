The December quarter earnings (Q3FY23) of home decor companies were a mixed bag on key parameters of volumes, realisations and margins.

Volume growth was unimpressive in the ceramic tiles and wood panels segment. "Volumes across tile players were muted with leader Kajaria reporting a slight dip year-on-year in volume growth," said analysts at Nuvama Research. MDF segment, too, saw demand slowing, with the top three listed companies together reporting a flat year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in volumes as against double digit volume growth till Q1FY23, added the report.

On a brighter note, pipe manufacturers benefitted from restocking, which gave their volumes a push. “Pipes reported strongest volumes (up 64% y-o-y, 30% q-o-q) within the building materials space in Q3FY23, spurred by agri segment, as higher PVC prices (since Dec’22) caused channels to restock (after three years of flattish volumes)," said analysts at Systematix Shares and Stocks (India) Ltd.

Realisations growth trends in Q3FY23 were diverse across categories and operating margins were hit by high gas costs in tiles and elevated timber costs in the wood panel companies. Analysts at Systematix note that rising price trends in PVC should sustain the strong volume growth for pipe makers, as dealer channels are expected to maintain high stock inventory. So, margins for pipe companies are seen expanding on inventory gains and clearance of high-cost stock.

But the road ahead looks tough for home decor companies, especially with the anticipated slowdown in demand and delayed margin recovery. Even so, many companies in the home decor segment are looking to incur capital expenditure, which are likely to be funded by internal accurals. That said, staring at a demand slowdown, companies have revised their guidance downwards. “With MDF facing immense pressure from imports, companies have revised their IRR lower on capex," said the Nuvama report.