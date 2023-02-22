Home decor industry stares at demand slowdown even as pipe firms shine in Q3

But the road ahead looks tough for home decor companies, especially with the anticipated slowdown in demand and delayed margin recovery. Even so, many companies in the home decor segment are looking to incur capital expenditure, which are likely to be funded by internal accurals. That said, staring at a demand slowdown, companies have revised their guidance downwards. “With MDF facing immense pressure from imports, companies have revised their IRR lower on capex," said the Nuvama report.