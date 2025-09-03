Lingering demand and margin woes keep home décor stocks out of vogue
Despite some potential for recovery from anti-dumping duties and cost-cutting, the building materials sector continues to struggle with weak consumer spending and margin pressure.
India's home décor sector, which includes companies that produce plastic pipes, ceramic tiles, and wood panels, is currently facing significant challenges. Weak consumer demand, lower realizations, and margin pressure have depressed earnings and the industry's performance.