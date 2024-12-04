Is the worst behind the home décor sector?
Summary
- On an aggregate basis, 13 building materials stocks under the coverage of BOB Capital Markets have witnessed muted revenue growth for seven consecutive quarter.
Investors in a slew of listed home décor or building materials stocks are sitting on losses, with shares sharply correcting from their respective 52-week highs. The Street is miffed as these firms continue to struggle with challenges ranging from muted volumes, weak realizations, or rising input costs.