Is the worst behind the home décor sector?

Going by the management commentaries, things are likely to pick up in the H2FY25. A constant fall in polyvinyl chloride (PVC) prices in Q2FY25, prompted pipe dealers to de-stock, hurting volumes. The movement of PVC prices is key for plastic pipe companies because de-stocking/re-stocking of dealer inventories depends on how PVC prices behave. In H2FY25, PVC prices are expected to inch up, plus with the imposition of anti-dumping duty (ADD), dealers should resume re-stocking.