Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) was expected to deliver stable December quarter (Q3FY22) earnings. The mortgage lender has comfortably beaten the measured expectations. Standalone net profit rose by 11.4% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹3,260.7 crore. A Bloomberg poll of analysts had estimated the company’s profit at ₹3,099 crore.

HDFC’s total income in Q3 was ₹11,792.2 crore, which is flattish y-o-y. Growth was driven by higher individual loan disbursements during the quarter, which rose by 16% y-o-y in Q3FY22. The lender saw its second highest monthly individual loan disbursements ever in December. This was despite the previous year entailing concessional stamp duty benefits in states such as Maharashtra,that were absent in FY22.

View Full Image Steady growth

In the post-earnings conference call, the management said growth in home loans last quarter was seen in both the affordable housing and high-end property segments. For the nine months ended December, 30% of home loans approved in volume terms and 13% in value terms have been to customers from the economically weaker section and low-income group, the management said.

As on 31 December, individual loans comprise 79% of the company’s total loan book. On the other hand, the non-individual loan business isn’t firing enough. “Our calculations show that the non-individual segment has fallen by 1.9% y-o-y in Q3FY22. The management is optimistic of a turnaround here," said Raghav Garg, analyst at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities.

HDFC’s management pointed out that the loan pipeline for construction financing is strong and it expects this segment to perform well this year. The lender’s net interest income grew by 7% y-o-y to ₹4,284 crore while the net interest margin at 3.6% remained unchanged sequentially. However, the asset quality deteriorated y-o-y. Gross non-performing assets (NPA) increased to 2.32% compared with 1.67% in Q3FY21. “The increase in NPA in this quarter of about 51 basis points (bps) is attributable to a change in Reserve Bank of India norms. In Q4, HDFC should see some improvement in terms of asset quality and credit costs are likely to be lower going ahead," said Vidhi Shah, analyst at Antique Stock Broking Ltd. One basis point is 0.01%.

“There has been an increase in the reported non-performing loans, but there has been no financial impact and credit costs have reduced," HDFC maintained.

Post Q3 results, HDFC’s shares rose 2% on Wednesday on NSE. Even so, the stock has underperformed the Nifty Financial Services index in the past one year. However, the outlook remains upbeat with demand for home loans and the pipeline of loan applications continuing to remain strong. The Union budget 2022 also brings some cheer with announcements such as the allocation of ₹48,000 crore under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, which offer a boost to the housing sector.

The HDFC stock trades at a price-to-book (PB) ratio of 3.6 times based on FY23 estimates, according to Bloomberg data. It is not exactly comparable, but leading private sector lenders such as Axis Bank Ltd and ICICI Bank Ltd are trading at FY23 PB multiples of 1.93 times and 2.98 times respectively, on a standalone basis, according to Bloomberg data.

It also helps that the lender’s business model and loan book composition holds it in good stead. “A key factor to watch out for will be slippages from the restructuring book. HDFC valuations are undemanding given the prospects and visibility of 15% core return on equity in the near future," said Garg.

