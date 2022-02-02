Home loan demand lifts HDFC’s Dec qtr

HDFC’s management pointed out that the loan pipeline for construction financing is strong and it expects this segment to perform well this year. The lender’s net interest income grew by 7% y-o-y to ₹4,284 crore while the net interest margin at 3.6% remained unchanged sequentially. However, the asset quality deteriorated y-o-y. Gross non-performing assets (NPA) increased to 2.32% compared with 1.67% in Q3FY21. “The increase in NPA in this quarter of about 51 basis points (bps) is attributable to a change in Reserve Bank of India norms. In Q4, HDFC should see some improvement in terms of asset quality and credit costs are likely to be lower going ahead," said Vidhi Shah, analyst at Antique Stock Broking Ltd. One basis point is 0.01%.