Home-décor stocks are searching for their happy place
For home décor companies, the March quarter (Q4FY24) earnings season will bring mixed results. Listed plastic-pipe makers are expected to steal the show with better volume growth and margins than ceramic-tiles and wood-panel companies. Increased consolidation and robust demand, driven by plumbing and agriculture use in a seasonally strong quarter, are expected to boost volumes.