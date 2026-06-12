Honasa Consumer’s recovery gains pace. Can execution support its ambitions?

Honasa Consumer’s shares are up about 20% over the past month. During this time the company has delivered strong March quarter (Q4FY26) results, with revenue at ₹657 crore marking 23% growth versus a year ago, a multi-quarter high.
At its investor day 2026 on Wednesday, Honasa laid out its goal of clocking revenue of ₹5,000-5,500 crore over the next five years, implying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16-18% from FY26 revenue of almost ₹2,400 crore. The company is also aiming for a significant Ebitda margin expansion of 500 basis points (bps) to 15% by FY31, aided by increased salience in higher margin channels, operating leverage, changing category mix, and the benefits of scale. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a key measure of profitability for companies.