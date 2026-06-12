Honasa Consumer’s recovery gains pace. Can execution support its ambitions?

Honasa Consumer’s shares are up about 20% over the past month. During this time the company has delivered strong March quarter (Q4FY26) results, with revenue at ₹657 crore marking 23% growth versus a year ago, a multi-quarter high.
Honasa Consumer’s shares are up about 20% over the past month. During this time the company has delivered strong March quarter (Q4FY26) results, with revenue at ₹657 crore marking 23% growth versus a year ago, a multi-quarter high.
At its investor day 2026 on Wednesday, Honasa laid out its goal of clocking revenue of ₹5,000-5,500 crore over the next five years, implying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16-18% from FY26 revenue of almost ₹2,400 crore. The company is also aiming for a significant Ebitda margin expansion of 500 basis points (bps) to 15% by FY31, aided by increased salience in higher margin channels, operating leverage, changing category mix, and the benefits of scale. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a key measure of profitability for companies.
At its investor day 2026 on Wednesday, Honasa laid out its goal of clocking revenue of ₹5,000-5,500 crore over the next five years, implying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16-18% from FY26 revenue of almost ₹2,400 crore. The company is also aiming for a significant Ebitda margin expansion of 500 basis points (bps) to 15% by FY31, aided by increased salience in higher margin channels, operating leverage, changing category mix, and the benefits of scale. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a key measure of profitability for companies.
Revenue growth ambitions would be met by scaling core brands Mamaearth and The Derma Co. to about ₹3,750 crore; building the young brands portfolio to ₹1,500 crore; and expanding into new categories such as nutraceuticals, fragrances and oral care to bring in another ₹250 crore. The company will adopt an omni-channel (online and offline) approach to deliver on its FY31 goals.
Analysts cheer
In general, analysts are pleased with Honasa’s turnaround. “Beyond the numbers, founders and management addressed questions in a distinctive podcast-style format, while the experience centres offered a glimpse into different facets of the business,” Jefferies India analysts wrote in a 10 June report.
Notably, Honasa’s challenging phase of distribution realignment has now eased. The company has seen six-fold growth in direct distribution in the past two years, increasing its reach to about 120,000 outlets. It aims for more than 300,000 outlets by FY31. Honasa has also deployed more than 30 artificial intelligence (AI) agents across six core corporate functions to automate workflows and aid improve decision-making.
“Over the past 12-18 months, the key debate around the stock was whether Mamaearth could return to sustainable growth while building a broader portfolio beyond its flagship brand. We believe Q4FY26 addresses both concerns,” ICICI Securities analysts wrote in their results-review report.
Last quarter, Mamaearth’s growth was in the teens. Honasa’s focus categories grew more than 35%, while younger brands including The Derma Co., Aqualogica, Dr. Sheth’s, BBlunt Staze and BTM Ventures (Reginald Men), grew more than 40%. The Derma Co. continues to deliver strong growth, maintaining a double-digit Ebitda profile. According to ICICI Securities, this highlights the benefits of the company’s ‘house of brands’ strategy.
While gross margin contracted 40 basis points (bps) year-on-year to 70.3% in Q4FY26, Ebitda margin expanded 669 bps to 11.75%, driven by operating leverage and lower intensity on ad spends.
Stock down but not cheap
Honasa’s shares are up as much as 44% so far in 2026 at ₹413, but remain far off their all-time high of more than ₹540 in September 2024. Having said that, current valuations aren’t low. The stock trades at 55 times estimated FY27 earnings, as per Bloomberg consensus data.
Investors will closely watch the pace of execution and delivery on its long-term plans. Key risks for Honasa include execution delays, stiff competition, a slowdown in Mamaearth, and challenges in scaling new brands.