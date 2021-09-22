Hope floats for hotel stocks, but the recovery will be long-drawn

Of course, there is a thread of caution among investors. Analysts caution that a full-fledged recovery, which translates into improvement in average room rate, will be a long-drawn process. Demand for hotel rooms, which comes from foreign tourists, would remain muted for some time. “We expect pent-up demand of the past 1.5 years to aid revival for the industry. We expect hotel room rents and occupancy would improve during 2HFY22. So, the stock price movement from here on would depend on the trends in the occupancy rate. Most parameters look favourable and the worst is over for the sector. That said, we feel a meaningful improvement in the sector’s earnings performance would be gradual, at best," said Mitul Shah, head of research at Reliance Securities Ltd.