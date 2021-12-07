Hope on the horizon for HUL, high valuations aside

As such, sustained momentum in HUL’s discretionary categories and the nutrition business, along with a sharp cool-off in commodity inflation, would go a long way in boosting sentiments for the stock. Needless to say, investors would do well to follow input costs’ trajectory in future. Meanwhile, in a report on 3 December, Edelweiss Securities Ltd analysts said, “The merger of GSK’s portfolio with HUL has begun to yield revenue delta; we believe the larger story will be innovation and new products in HFD and allied categories."