Hopes of a Biden win keep India and other Asian markets in good mood

Ahead of the US election outcome, key Asian equity indices are trading in the green on Thursday. Taking cues from its emerging market (EM) peers, the Indian equity market began the day's session rising over 1 per cent. The Nifty breached the 12,000 mark, up more than 150 points. The Sensex rallied over 500 points in early trade and is currently trading at 41,145.

Latest reports show that Democratic candidate Joe Biden has secured 264 electoral votes, while Donald Trump has won 214 seats so far.

Analysts say a Biden win is likely to be favourable for emerging markets equities, including India, considering his plans to raise taxes and to bring in stricter financial regulation. In this scenario, institutional funds are likely to find their way into Asian equities. Another factor that would provide EM equities an edge over developed markets is the next round of stimulus by the new US government. In a market already fuelled by massive liquidity, more stimulus is seen as a positive. Analysts say, it has been seen in the past that a fiscal stimulus has worked in favour of EM equities.

Not just these, there are other factors as well that make EMs a better bet over developed markets (DMs). "Better virus handling trends in Asia relative to the US and Europe; strong government and listed corporate balance sheets, especially in parts of North Asia; stable political climate, especially in parts of North Asia/India; and generally stable, cohesive societies and values which suit government diktats on pandemic control measures, unlike in the West; and strong recovery in economic data post pandemic, especially in China filtering through rest of the region," analysts at Nomura Inc said in a report on 5 November.

As far as India is concerned, who wins is unlikely to make a material difference in the long run, on the trade policy front. However, on an immediate basis, an impact on a handful of stocks in particular sectors is likely.

“From an Indian market perspective, the US election driven trends could imply that Indian IT stocks & Reliance Industries Ltd (internet play) could gain traction as seen in the trade today and cyclical stocks, including banks, might lag," analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd said in a note on 5 November.

Analysts at Edelweiss Securities expect IT to benefit with a Donald Trump win along with chemicals/tiles, whereas Democrats would be better for pharma and stimulus, said the domestic brokerage firm in a note on 5 November.

