Hopes of a Biden win keep India and other Asian markets in good mood

Analysts say a Biden win is likely to be favourable for emerging markets equities, including India, considering his plans to raise taxes and to bring in stricter financial regulation. In this scenario, institutional funds are likely to find their way into Asian equities. Another factor that would provide EM equities an edge over developed markets is the next round of stimulus by the new US government. In a market already fuelled by massive liquidity, more stimulus is seen as a positive. Analysts say, it has been seen in the past that a fiscal stimulus has worked in favour of EM equities.