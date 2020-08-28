MUMBAI: The S&P BSE Capital Goods index has rallied around 12% in the past month. Expectations of a government revival package for the infrastructure sector could be a reason for this optimism, with some members of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council rooting for a massive stimulus.

Even so, despite the recent jump, the BSE Capital Goods index is almost 20% lower than its pre-covid high of 17726.61 in January. Analysts said the government’s tight fiscal space makes it challenging to boost infrastructure spending during this pandemic crisis. Secondly, increased focus on cash conservation has further delayed private capex revival. These factors make the capital goods sector’s growth prospects unappealing.

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd has analysed India’s fiscal stress using the debt/revenue metric. Results show that India's capacity to support high levels of debt is constrained by its ability to raise revenues. "We estimate India’s debt/revenues to reach/exceed about five times by FY23E, which was last witnessed in FY03 when the sovereign rating was junk," it had said in a report on 18 August.

According to Emkay, India's debt/revenue is currently at about four times and the debt overhang is not transient and may continue to haunt until fiscal 2025. Accordingly, the brokerage house expects infrastructure spending to stagnate. Secondly, a double whammy of lower tax collections and reduced revenue allocation from the Centre, would keep states' infra spending muted.

In short, as often argued, counter-cyclical spending on infrastructure that can bail out an economy from the pain, may not work for India, Emkay said.

June quarter earnings also indicate the road to recovery would be painfully slow. Management commentaries highlight challenges on order inflows and execution. For instance, the ABB India Ltd management told analysts that uncertainty is expected to continue on the demand front for next two quarters amid possible order cancellation.

Further, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd caution of an elongation in working capital cycles for the sector due to payment delays and extended support measures to vendors. Staggered return of labour is another challenge.

Meanwhile, valuations may seem relatively cheap compared to historic averages at a time when a meaningful earnings revival is still away. Based on Bloomberg data, shares of key capital goods companies are trading at a price-to-earnings multiple range of 13-33 times, based on estimated FY22 earnings.

“Obviously the impact on visibility of earnings and elongated recovery cycle to FY22 will keep these capped," said Dolat Capital Market Pvt. Ltd analysts, commenting on valuations of EPC companies in its coverage universe. “We do not see any lead signals for higher visibility over the next couple of quarters at the least," added the broking firm in a report on 17 August.

