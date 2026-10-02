Stocks of hospital companies have come under pressure after the Supreme Court raised concerns over high mark-ups on cancer medicines while hearing a petition on drug pricing on 22 September. The Supreme Court has asked the central government why the 16% trade margin applicable to scheduled drugs could not be extended to non-scheduled drugs. The next hearing is scheduled for 12 October, and that’s what investors would be tracking closely.
Hospital stocks: can strong demand offset regulatory risks?
SummaryThe Supreme Court’s scrutiny of medicine mark-ups has raised concerns over hospital margins, even as robust demand for tertiary care continues to support the sector.
Stocks of hospital companies have come under pressure after the Supreme Court raised concerns over high mark-ups on cancer medicines while hearing a petition on drug pricing on 22 September. The Supreme Court has asked the central government why the 16% trade margin applicable to scheduled drugs could not be extended to non-scheduled drugs. The next hearing is scheduled for 12 October, and that’s what investors would be tracking closely.
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