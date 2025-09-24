Hotel stocks are on a tear. Still, think twice before joining the party.
Summary
If one is not early to the party, one is late—a key problem with cyclical industries such as hotels.
India’s hotel industry has been having its moment in the sun. Revenues of hotel companies are rising, margins are near all-time highs, and stock prices have been on a dream run.
