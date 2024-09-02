Hotels eye more room for growth with renovations
Summary
- Revenue per available room was flat at ₹4,335 year-on-year in Q1FY25, showed HVS Anarock data compiled by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
The Indian hospitality industry raised the curtain on FY25 with a subdued start. Demand for hotel rooms in the June quarter (Q1FY25) was marred by a cocktail of unfavourable factors, albeit temporary, such as general elections, heatwaves, muted air traffic growth and lower number of wedding days. The revenue per available room (RevPAR) was flat at ₹4,335 year-on-year in Q1FY25, showed HVS Anarock data compiled by Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Thus, another key metric—the average room rate (ARR) increased slightly by just about 2% to ₹7,067. However, this was offset by a 70-basis-point dip in occupancy to 61.3%, as per HVS data. One basis point is 0.01%.