Hotels eye more room for growth with renovations

For now, investors in some hotel stocks are sitting on decent gains. In the past one year, IHCL, EIH and Chalet Hotels shares have rallied by over 50% each. On the other hand, Lemon Tree has been a relative laggard with returns of around 23%.“Heading into the festive season, from September 2024, a key monitorable will be sustenance of demand growth from H2FY24's high base, which we expect to be in high single-digits (RevPAR growth of 7–8%)," said ICICI Securities. That apart, after the industry's solid rebound after the pandemic, analysts caution that companies face cost pressures due to higher wages and commissions, which can weigh on margins outlook.