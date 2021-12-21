How GCPL turns CEO’s vision to action counts

GCPL’s key ambition for the next three to five years is to deliver double-digit underlying volume growth. This would be achieved through a combination of factors, including penetration gains, moderate market share gains, and consumption-led market growth. In the medium term, GCPL is also looking at Ebitda margin expansion of 150-200 basis points after deploying some savings back into key areas such as media, sampling, talent, distribution and digital. Ebitda is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. One basis point is 0.01%.

