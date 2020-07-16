How India is placed among global peers amid covid crisis

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on global economic growth. Here, we take a look at how India is competing with other emerging and developed economies, on various macro-economic parameters.

Index of industrial production for May: The impact of easing covid-19-related restrictions was visible in the latest IIP reading of May. The pace of contraction of IIP slowed to 34.7% year-on-year from 55.5% in April. However, compared to most peers, India’s IIP has taken a severe beating.

Employment: Latest tri-annual survey by London-based IHSMarkit showed that Indian companies look set to respond to falling business activity by scaling back workforce numbers. The employment net balance turned negative for the first time in the survey’s history in June, falling to -23% from +14% in February. As was the case with business activity, the outlook for staffing levels in India was the lowest of the 12 countries covered, said the survey report.

Rate cuts and stimulus plans: Akin to global peers, in a bid to combat the economic fallouts of the coronavirus crisis, the Reserve Bank of India has trimmed repo rate, bringing it to a historic low of 4%. The Indian government has also announced a series of fiscal measures.

Public debt: India’s public debt-to-GDP ratio is estimated to be the highest among Asian peers. Economists have cautioned of mounting public debt as one of the after-effects of excessive monetary easing, globally. The International Monetary Fund recently cautioned that it sees global public debt and fiscal deficit reaching record highs.

