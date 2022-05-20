How retail investors saved stock markets

This tells us that when it comes to investing, the law of demand doesn’t really work. Simply put, the law of demand states that the lower the price, the higher the demand. In case of investing what works is the reverse—the higher the price, the higher the demand. This can be gauged from the fact that 3.5 million demat accounts were opened during October 2021, which was more than in any other month until then. This was in the month that the BSE Sensex peaked.