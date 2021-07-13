How to make the most of an IPO? Zomato shows us how it is done

Apart from the stiff pricing and the defensive hoarding of cash, there are other signs that the IPO is meant for long-term investors. Less than 5% of the IPO pertains to an offer for sale of shares by an existing investor. While the firm’s existing investors are already sitting on huge gains, they are clearly in for the long haul. As the chart alongside shows, Zomato’s revenues are a tiny fraction of those of its global peers. But investors don’t relate this with challenges of scaling up. One favourite refrain of dreamy-eyed investors and analysts is that the potential for Zomato is huge, going by the experience in China. “India lags China by 8-9 years; even if Zomato doesn’t fully replicate the success at Chinese food delivery firm Meituan, the opportunity lying ahead is massive," says an analyst at a domestic institutional brokerage, requesting anonymity. While this distant dream has caused Indian stocks across sectors to rally disproportionally, investors should note that the path to profitable growth may be a tough one in the domestic market.