Inflation is on its way up, for India. In other parts of the world, price pressures have already reached uncomfortable levels. Retail inflation in the US surged to a 13-year high in May.

Back home, retail inflation was 4.29% in April but is expected to rise in the coming months for several reasons. First, the seasonal price pressures for vegetables are around the corner. Fuel price inflation is unlikely to ease unless the government begins to prune taxes as they form a large part of the rise in fuel prices off late. Commodity prices are on the rise globally and have resulted in raw material costs going up for producers here. This is visible from the input price inflation in both wholesale price index (WPI) and the purchasing managers’ index (PMI). What’s more is that economists believe soon this input cost inflation may seep into final consumer price once demand picks up.

"As demand for goods and services pick up gradually (though worth noting that we are not forecasting a rapid rise in demand like last year), producers may feel more confident about passing on raw material cost increases to output prices, pushing core inflation higher," wrote analysts at HSBC in a note. In other words, the gap between the WPI and consumer price index (CPI) inflation would narrow soon.

Logically, this would lead to a tightening of monetary policy or a withdrawal of accommodation at the very least by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). But that is unlikely to happen this time around. The pandemic and the multiple waves of infection that get triggered may keep demand under check. Sure, pent-up demand is already visible this month as restrictions have been lifted in several states in India. As lockdowns get eased, demand will come back.

But, economists at QuantEco believe that monetary policy will look through the rise in inflation this time. The key reason is that there isn’t enough demand pull for the RBI to respond. Even if the RBI has to, the central bank has time until the second half of the current financial year to take measures against inflation. “We argue, and with a reasonable degree of confidence, that countervailing forces in the form of - a strong downdraft in food inflation, a negative output gap further limiting the pass-through from WPI to CPI inflation, along with demand side price pressures remaining in abeyance for at least H1 FY22 can counter the imminent upside risks to CPI inflation to a large extent," they wrote in a note.

To be sure, the central bank in its latest policy maintained its accommodative stance despite expecting inflation to average around 5.2% for FY22. That is higher than the 4% medium term inflation target but within the 2-6% flexible inflation target mandate.

For the RBI, the task is to limit the hit on growth through inflation. In other words, the central bank needs to manage the growth-inflation tradeoff. This hinges not only on how swift demand comes back, but also on how sticky it is.

