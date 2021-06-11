How will the RBI react to inflation this time?

But, economists at QuantEco believe that monetary policy will look through the rise in inflation this time. The key reason is that there isn’t enough demand pull for the RBI to respond. Even if the RBI has to, the central bank has time until the second half of the current financial year to take measures against inflation. “We argue, and with a reasonable degree of confidence, that countervailing forces in the form of - a strong downdraft in food inflation, a negative output gap further limiting the pass-through from WPI to CPI inflation, along with demand side price pressures remaining in abeyance for at least H1 FY22 can counter the imminent upside risks to CPI inflation to a large extent," they wrote in a note.