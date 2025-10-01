Manufacturing PMI dips in September, while exports rise. Are both blips?
The drop in the headline index may be a one-off as manufacturers are confident that GST cuts will boost domestic demand. And while demand from other countries may be offsetting a drop in demand from the US, it's too early to celebrate the increase in exports.
Business activity in India’s manufacturing sector has lost a bit of momentum. The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) hit a four-month low of 57.7 in September from 59.3 in August. New orders, output and input buying all rose at the slowest rates since May, while job creation retreated to a one-year low, said the PMI survey.