Manufacturing PMI dips in September, while exports rise. Are both blips?

The drop in the headline index might be a one-off as manufacturers are confident that the reduction in goods and services tax (GST) will boost domestic demand. So, companies are signalling upbeat production forecasts for the coming year. The Future Output Index, a sub-index of the PMI that measures business confidence, hit a seven-month high in September. It is likely that consumers delayed purchases until manufacturers passed on the GST cuts through lower prices. Demand is therefore expected to bounce back in the run-up to the festive season.