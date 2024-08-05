Services PMI: Steep price hikes could take the wind out of companies' sails
Summary
- A pick-up in input cost pressures and stronger pipelines of new business gave services providers the confidence to hike selling prices again in July.
- But continuous price increases could dampen demand, especially in discretionary services.
Business activity in India’s services sector has lost some momentum. The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services Business Activity Index eased marginally to 60.3 in July from 60.5 in the previous month. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.