HUL in for short-term growth pangs

Among other growth strategies are market development and premiumization. Premiumization has been a key growth driver for HUL and the portfolio now accounts for about 33% of the product mix. This measure stood at about 22% in FY12. According to the management, a good portion of the about 1,000 basis points (bps) Ebitda margin expansion seen over the past decade came on account of premiumization. One basis point is 0.01%. Ebitda is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. In the beauty and personal care (BPC) segment, HUL intends to grow premium segment two times of market. The company is also looking to grow its e-commerce channel in BPC by four times versus market growth.

