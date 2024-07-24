HUL: Gradually improving outlook to test investors’ patience

MUMBAI :Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s (HUL's) shares dropped close to 2% on Wednesday, which can be attributed to profit booking given that the stock had gained about 12% in the past one month in anticipation of potential positive announcements in the Union Budget 2024-25.
It should be noted that the commentary of HUL’s management while announcing the June quarter (Q1FY25) results on Tuesday after market hours, though not too exciting about business conditions, is largely positive. The management said it expects FMCG sector and rural demand to continue improving gradually. FMCG is fast-moving consumer goods. Further, the forecast of above-normal monsoon and better crop realization augur well, said the management.
The company’s underlying volume growth stood at 4% in Q1, much better than the 2% growth seen in each of the previous three quarters. However, pricing growth continued to be under pressure. Pricing declined by about 2% in Q1, marking the third straight quarter of drop in the measure. Accordingly, HUL’s operating revenue growth was just about 2% year-on-year with the personal care business revenue declining by 4.5%.
A key highlight is that soaps saw low-single digit volume growth vis-à-vis a high-single digit decline in Q4FY24. Soaps fared better owing to pricing actions and a superior product formulation that helps lower the palm oil content without affecting the quality. Meanwhile, the foods and refreshment business experienced flat volume growth and was impacted by a harsh summer season, which weighed on the sales of nutrition drinks (Horlicks and Boost), although the ice cream category saw double-digit volume growth.
HUL said about 55% of its portfolio is gaining share now, and it expects this figure to go back to 60% by the end of 2024. Overall, the company has seen a gain of about 200 basis points (bps) in its market share since March 2021 levels. Further, the premium portfolio contribution is up about 300bps over the last three years.
Range-bound marginsIn Q1, gross margin expanded by 155bps year-on-year as total raw material costs declined. However, higher advertising and promotion expenses curtailed operating profit margin (OPM) expansion to 26bps to 23.5%. “While there are margin improvement drivers like operating leverage, improving mix, premiumization, supply chain synergy, etc., higher brand investments will keep OPM range-bound in the near term but will drive modest margin expansion in the medium term," said a report by Nomura Global Markets Research.
Going ahead, HUL’s management expects pricing growth to be in low single-digit in the second half of FY25 (H2FY25). A favourable base should also help the company’s revenue growth in the second half of the year. “With a further improvement in volume growth and return of pricing contribution, we expect HUL’s revenue growth to largely converge with that of peers in H2FY25," said a report by BNP Paribas. The broking firm has lifted its FY26-27 estimated earnings per share by about 1% and also raised its target price-to-earnings multiple for the HUL stock.