HUL needs growth mojo. But demand conditions may play spoilsport

Going ahead, Axis Securities expects HUL’s sales, Ebitda, and profit after tax CAGR to be 7%, 8%, and 8%, respectively, over FY24-27. HUL’s shares have fallen by almost 7% in 2024 so far in the backdrop of muted growth, underperforming the Nifty 50 and Nifty FMCG indices. The stock trades at 49x FY26 estimated earnings, according to Bloomberg data. Growth is the key variable that would decide the stock’s future course.