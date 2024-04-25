HUL: Is another weak quarter a cause of panic for investors?
Summary
- The company continues to grapple with flat volumes and heightened competition but there are some silver linings
Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) is asking for more patience from its investors as the the fast-moving consumer (FMCG) company grapples with persistent sluggish volume growth. The trend, a cause of concern for the past few quarters, persisted into the March quarter (Q4FY24), with underlying volume growth at mere 2%, same as the previous two quarters, after a slightly better, but hardly impressive, 3% increase seen in Q1.